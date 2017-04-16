But which auditions are worth watching over again? And, if you missed the show, who are the acts everyone will be talking about? Here's your BGT in 1,2,3...

1. Sarah Ikumu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mm7gi453_Iw

The 15-year-old singer has booked her place in the live semi-finals after Simon Cowell deployed his Golden Buzzer early and waved her straight through.

Singing And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going, the song Jennifer Hudson smashed in Dreamgirls, she stunned Simon and the three other BGT judges.

If you want to find out more, check out her profile here.

2. The Missing People's Choir

Made up of a group of men and women who have family members who have disappeared, the choir dealt an emotional hammer blow among the dog acts and novelty madness.

Images of their missing loved ones played out on the screen behind them as they performed I Miss You, sending households across the UK into tears.

3. DNA

'Mind reader' act DNA may have seemed a bit naff to start, with, but if you want an insight into Simon Cowell's psyche (and we're not sure you do) then this pair can probably help you out. We won't spoil the big reveal... but watch very closely to see if you can see how it's done.

