The 15-year-old might be in Year 11 and studying for her GCSEs, but in this Saturday's episode she delivers a staggering rendition of the song made famous by Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls – a song described by Simon Cowell as “one of the biggest songs in the world”.

Just moments after she finished singing, Simon reached over and hit his Golden Buzzer for the teenager, sending her straight into the live semi-finals.

“Sarah, I’ve heard this song a lot,” explained Simon. “And it started off really well…and then it’s like you became possessed half way through. It was quite incredible, and for someone of your age to stand on this stage with all the nerves and all the pressure, to absolutely – not just nail the song – you made it your song.”

Amanda said she was “absolutely thrilled” that Sarah got the Golden Buzzer, while Alesha said she wasn’t allowed to have that much talent at such a young age. “It’s insane,” she said. “I want you to go far and I think Simon can help you because you are a superstar.”

She said that being Cowell’s Golden Buzzer act was a “dream come true” and that he was the one she wanted to impress.

Who is Sarah Ikumu?

Age: 15

From: Milton Keynes

Sarah is currently studying for her GCSEs and is in Year 11 at school.

She’s previously won Milton Keynes Young Musician of the Year and there's a video of her performing Aretha Franklin's Think at the Midlands Teen Star area final two years ago when she was 13. Yep, 13 years old.

But we get the feeling she’ll be onto even bigger and better things from now on.

Videos of her performing on YouTube have been uploaded by ChartHouse Music, a "London-based artist development company". They explain that their industry experts provide "a tailor-made programme, which is focused on developing you as an artist and push your career to the next level."

You can see more from Sarah on her Facebook page here and you can see her performing Beyoncé's Listen below: