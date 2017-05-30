Here's everything you need to know about Dizzy:

Age: 65

Twitter: @dizzytwilight

Website: www.dizzytwilight.com

Bio: Real name Christine Tew, the retired registrar and nurse from Wiltshire has been happily married to husband Malcolm for 44 years. She's only been DJing for five years since retiring, and has even taken courses with the Ministry of Sound to hone her skills. She now plays gigs and functions.

“I never thought I would do any more than be playing in the bedroom at home or in the kitchen sometimes,” she said in 2015. “But when people were asking me to do gigs for them I took it more seriously, did all the right courses and learned how to do it properly. I want to be seen as a credible DJ.”

Christine, who says she's inspired by fellow DJs Avicii and Pete Tong, said that her sons are the ones telling her to turn the music down when they go back home. She also regularly goes to Ibiza – dragging Malcolm along with her!

Her son Alex Tew also shot to fame worldwide more than ten years ago after setting up The Million Dollar Homepage, where people could buy a pixel for $1.

What the judges had to say: “Oh my God, Christine. I always say I can’t be surprised anymore on these shows, and now you just mugged us,” said Simon. "You’re a little minx, aren’t you?

"I think this show is all about finding people who are interesting and different," he added. "And that’s why you have four yeses."

Alesha added: "It doesn't matter that you can't mix. That was brilliant. I was feeling the vibes that you were bringing on the stage. Go on DJ Dizzy!"

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.