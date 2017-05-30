Ali Rasul from BGT dance couple Grace and Ali has already won a TV talent show hosted by Alesha Dixon
Ali was part of a dance troupe called Lil Diamondz who won Alesha's Street Dance Stars on CBBC
Grace and Ali stunned the judges on Britain's Got Talent with a beautiful performance, but it's not the first time Alesha Dixon has met Ali Rasul.
Back in 2011, Ali was part of a dance troupe called Lil Diamondz who won a CBBC show called Alesha's Street Dance Stars, presented by Alesha Dixon.
Here's the moment Alesha announced that Ali and Lil Diamondz had won the show:
A source from Britain's Got Talent told RadioTimes.com: "Ali was only 10 years old when he performed for Alesha in 2011 so obviously looks very different now. He also auditioned with a completely different style of dance for BGT so it's no wonder she didn't recognise him."
After winning that TV talent show, Ali went on to play Billy Elliot in the West End when he was 13 years old. He has also appeared on TLC series Dance Mums with Jennifer Ellison back in 2015:
After their BGT performance, Alesha said: "You are two of the most talented dancers we’ve seen by a clear mile. You are absolutely stunning together to watch. Skill level was insane. You were so in-sync, told a brilliant story. I was in awe of your talent."
Meanwhile Amanda Holden added that the choreography was "stunning" and David Walliams said that their performance was "really, really moving."
Britain's Got Talent continues at 8pm on Saturday May 13 on ITV.