Vote for your favourite Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers
Their talent, charisma and hard work is what gets the celebs whirling round the dancefloor each week, and we've known some of them for years. So who are your favourite male and female dancers? Vote now...
As obsessed as Strictly Come Dancing fans can become with the personalities and progress of the celebrity dancers each week, there's another side to those ballroom highs and lows – the talent, hard work and charisma of their professional partners.
And let's face it, many of the pros have been tripping around the Strictly dancefloor far longer than the contestants, which means we've got to know them better than some of the celebs.
So as we prepare for a new series of Strictly, we're giving you the chance to vote for your favourite male and female pro dancers, from the beginning of the show in 2004 right up until last year's series.
Who's your favourite? Geeeeeeeet voting!
[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/9513416[/embed]
[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/9515418[/embed]