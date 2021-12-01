The Voice Kids UK 2021: Release date, coaches, contestants and news

The Voice Kids UK will be returning to our small screens in December, for a “Christmas television event not to be missed”, ITV has promised.

A spin-off of the main show, The Voice Kids features young singers aged seven to 14 singing in a bid to win over a panel of coaches and get those big red chairs turning.

There’s an exciting new addition to the panel this year, with Spice Girl Mel C making her debut as she takes over from Paloma Faith, who has just welcomed her second child.

Melanie C joins Danny Jones, will.i.am and reigning champion Pixie Lott in the search for the next generation of singing talent, with Emma Willis returning to host the series.

The Voice Kids UK 2021 release date

ITV has yet to confirm an exact release date for The Voice Kids, but they have announced that it will arrive in time for the festive season in December. The Voice Kids typically airs in the summer.

Who are the Voice Kids UK 2021 coaches?

ITV announced that Spice Girl Melanie C will be making her debut on the panel, taking over from Paloma Faith who has welcomed her second child.

Melanie said in a statement: “I’ve always been a huge fan of The Voice so I am super excited to be a coach on The Voice Kids this year. I can’t wait to get in one of those big red chairs and Spice things up!”

The singer will be joining Danny Jones, will.i.am and Pixie Lott, who stands as the reigning champion.

Danny told ITV: “It’s great to be getting going on another series of The Voice KIds and I’m chuffed to have Melanie C joining the gang. Every year when I think the talent can’t be topped I find myself blown away by the new up and coming kids. I’m looking forward to discovering some brand new little superstars, it’s also a mission of mine to catch up with Pixie’s winning streak.”

Pixie added: “I am the biggest Spice Girls fan, they were the first concert I ever went to, so it’s such a thrill to have Melanie C joining the show too, upping the level of girl power even more!”

will.i.am joked: “I’m looking forward to returning to my red chair and listening out for more kids with incredible voices. A big welcome to Melanie C this year, also known as Sporty Spice. What do you think of the nickname Coach Spice?”

Who are the Voice Kids UK 2021 contestants?

The contestants on the Voice Kids have yet to be unveiled, so we’ll keep you updated. As the series will air this month, we expect they will be announced very soon.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no trailer just yet, so we’ll keep you posted.

Who won the last Voice Kids UK?

Justine is the WINNER of #TheVoiceKidsUK 2020 👑🎉🎤

What a beautiful journey she's been on with @pixielott, and it's only just begun. Congratulations #TeamPixie! pic.twitter.com/nCg4Ypit4i — The Voice Kids UK (@thevoicekidsuk) August 29, 2020

The Voice Kids 2020 was won by 13-year-old Justine Afante, who was mentored by Pixie Lott. The teenager from Swansea impressed the coaches on day one with her incredible rendition of Never Enough from The Greatest Showman during her audition.

The Voice Kids returns to ITV in December.

