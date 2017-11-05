Leon Mallett was the singer who received the lowest votes on Saturday, but who will be leaving on Sunday?

Here are all the songs and how they were rated by the judges:

Sunday night

Song: Ciao Adios by Anne-Marie

The judges said: Nicole Scherzinger thought the "creative was amazing", but she wanted to see Grace smile and enjoy the performance a little bit more. "But you sounded amazing," she added. Louis loved it, though, adding that the sign of a "true artist" is versatility. "We know you're a great songwriter, now we know you're a great performer," he added.

Simon Cowell chipped in saying that this performance wasn't Grace at her best and that if it was him he would have made sure she put her twist on the song. Her mentor Sharon Osbourne said that she "sailed through it" and that it was a lot of fun and that it was good to see the soulful singer doing something up-tempo.

Song: Bailando by Enrique Iglesias ft. Sean Paul, Descemer Bento & Gente de Zona

The judges said: Nicole said that Rai-Elle's "ambition and work ethic is so massive", and praised her for being a star and being able to speak Spanish. Louis said that no-one gives more to the competition than her. "You can sing, you can dance, you've got it all going on," shouted Louis, while Simon reckoned that Rai-Elle didn't get enough credit for her week one performance. "Your confidence, your stage presence, you're relevant, you're ambitious...everything I love," he added. Sharon reckon that she was a ray of sunshine. "And you can speak Spanish!" screeched Sharon.

Song: Despacito by Luis Fonzi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

The judges said: "Are you sure you're from Yorkshire?!" exclaimed Nicole after Holly's performance. "I think you nailed it by performing that song." Louis reckoned that Holly picked "the best Latino song ever" and that she must be "so out of your comfort zone...a northern girl singing Spanish!" - and we don't even think he was joking. Anyway, he said she deserved "full marks" after her performance.

Simon Cowell said he was going to be honest with Holly, and after the audience started booing he actually said that she sounded "relevant" and that the theme had done "so much" for her. "This was one of the best [performances] tonight," he concluded. Sharon said she was so proud of Holly for owning the song and that she loved her.

Song: Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

The judges said: "I love it, you become this fierce beast, wild animal when you get on that stage!" exclaimed Nicole. "You shut it down tonight, you were a little firecracker out there!" Fellow judge Louis said that Alisah "turned into a little tiger" after he thought she could only sing ballads. Simon, who asked the audience not to boo, said that at some point she would have to put her own spin on a song otherwise it would be considered "cabaret". Her mentor Sharon, obviously, completely disagreed saying that she came out of her comfort zone and that her performance was "spectacular".

Song: Smooth by Santana ft. Rob Thomas

The judges said: "You are a class act!" shouted Sharon, who said that he took this thing into a whole other direction. "You were shredding that guitar!" Louis reckoned that "it was smooth, it was cool...for me, you are the real deal. A class act, and probably the performance of the night". Simon said that it was "obvious" that it was brilliant and that it was "so authentic", with Simon saying there was something "really kind and really good" about Kevin. "This, for me, was your best performance of the entire competition," said Simon.

Song: Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

The judges said: Louis couldn't help himself. "It's like Tom Hardy singing Ricky Martin!" he shouted, while Sharon said "I'm so glad that somebody covered that song this weekend," as she said that Matt took the song and tailored it to himself. In something of a backhanded compliment, Simon said that he thought Matt did "way better" than he was expecting him to. Nicole hit back at Simon's criticism of the staging and it was a "si, baby, si".

Song: Ain’t Your Mama by Jennifer Lopez

The judges said: Sharon Osbourne said she loved Traceyleanne's sassiness and spirit and that she brings so much to the stage every time she sees her perform. Simon Cowell touched upon the hardship that Tracyleanne has been through over the past year, saying that he really liked her voice, she had presence and that "this has gone way better than I thought for you". Her mentor Nicole said that she was really proud of her and that she was "such an inspiration" to all women out there.