There's always one question that both we and The X Factor judges are eager to know every year, and it's who's been given what category.

This year the categories are the same as ever: Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs. Judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh will each be handed their category before choosing six acts during the horror that is the Six Chair Challenge. Then these six will then be mentored at Judges' Houses before they're (again) whittled down ahead of the live shows.