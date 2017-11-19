Bio: Rai-Elle is an aspiring actor/model/musician/dancer (according to her StarNow bio) from Croydon. The X Factor is not her first national TV appearance, having made it to the final of CBBC's singing contest Got What it Takes? series 1 at the age of 14.

She cites Stormzy as one of her greatest musical influences, so she must have been gutted to find out that he was Nicole Sherzinger's guest judge in this year's series.

Her judge, Sharon Osbourne, only has her two children Jack and Kelly involved, who don't quite have the same level of hype as the grime star in 2017.

What did Rai-Elle sing at The X Factor auditions?

The 16-year-old dazzled the judges with an attitude-filled performance of Awolnation's Sail. Check it out below.

She managed to leave a lasting impression Simon Cowell during the Six Chair Challenge. Simon was bowled over by her determination: "If Sharon doesn't give you a chair, you can take mine", the X Factor veteran said.

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV