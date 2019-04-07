Murs took to the stage during the final, joining Hocking for a rendition of Simply Red's Stars...

... before he and his act triumphed over runner-up Deana Walmsley. Delighted to win the competition – his first victory in his two years on the show – Murs posted an excited video with Molly in the moments after her name was read out:

But that wasn't the end of his celebrations. Posing nude in his swivel chair – after the studio audience had gone home, thankfully – Murs took a photo and captioned it: "The Winner takes it off #teamolly #afterparty".

More like this

Advertisement

Let's hope someone gave that chair a clean after he hopped off.