"The winner takes it off": The Voice coach Olly Murs sheds his clothes to celebrate Molly Hocking's win
The singer was THAT chuffed with his act's victory
Olly Murs was in the mood to celebrate after The Voice UK's live final which saw his act, Molly Hocking, crowned 2019's winner.
The teenager from Cornwall triumphed over fellow finalists Jimmy Balito (also coached by Murs), Deana Walmsley and Bethzienna Williams (both mentored by Tom Jones). She bags herself a recording contract with Polydor Records and the release of her debut single – a cover of Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born tune I'll Never Love Again.
Murs took to the stage during the final, joining Hocking for a rendition of Simply Red's Stars...
... before he and his act triumphed over runner-up Deana Walmsley. Delighted to win the competition – his first victory in his two years on the show – Murs posted an excited video with Molly in the moments after her name was read out:
But that wasn't the end of his celebrations. Posing nude in his swivel chair – after the studio audience had gone home, thankfully – Murs took a photo and captioned it: "The Winner takes it off #teamolly #afterparty".
Let's hope someone gave that chair a clean after he hopped off.