Who is The Voice UK finalist Deana Walmsley?

The 23-year-old singing teacher from Liverpool has been singing from a young age and studied music at Liverpool’s Rare Studio after winning a scholarship.

In her introductory VT on The Voice, Deanna said: “I'm from Liverpool, where people are sound and people just want to help you.

"I live round the corner from my nan who is my number one fan [...] I'm a singing teacher at a college – teaching makes me happy. It's a pleasure to give something back."

How did Deana Walmsley make it to the final of The Voice UK?

Of all the remaining contestants, Deana has had one of the most straightforward routes to the final.

In her blind audition, she convinced three coaches – will.i.am, Tom Jones and Olly Murs – to turn their chairs for her cover of Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black.

She next sailed through the Battle Rounds, coming top in a performance of Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love.

After that, Tom Jones opted to send Deana into the live shows after the singer impressed her coach with a cover of Zayn’s Dusk Till Dawn.

And lastly, Deana earned her spot in the final with her version of jazz classic Autumn Leaves.

What are Deana Walmsley's odds of winning The Voice UK?

Deana has a good chance of winning, according to the bookies. In fact, she is currently the second favourite to top the contest, just behind Molly Hocking.

Deana Walmsley: the key facts

Age: 23

Team: Tom Jones

Twitter: @WalmsleyDeana

Instagram:@deanas_music

The Voice UK 2019 final is on 8.40pm this Saturday 6th April on ITV