Who is The Voice UK finalist Bethzienna Williams?

Hailing from Barry, Wales, you might have briefly spotted Bethzienna on TV in the likes of Casualty, The Assassination of Katie Hopkins and Skins.

However, recently she’s focused on singing, uploading song covers on YouTube. She even has her own Spotify page.

How did Bethzienna Williams reach The Voice UK final?

It didn’t take long for Bethzienna to pass her blind audition, with coach Jennifer Hudson pressing down on her button well before the final notes of the Cry to Me cover.

However, Bethzienna fell at the next hurdle of the competition, coming second to Moya in their Battle Round performance of INXS’ Never Tear Us Apart. Fortunately, she was given a second chance, with Tom Jones stealing Bethzienna to his team.

But Bethzienna wasn’t safe for long, Jones choosing not to save her in the Knockouts after her performance of River by Bishop Briggs.

Just when it seemed like it was all over, Bethzienna was brought back to the competition once again, saved by the public’s lifeline vote.

And her popularity with viewers continued into the semi-final, with Bethzienna voted into the final with her cover of You Don't Own Me.

What are Bethzienna Williams' chances of winning The Voice UK?

Bethzienna is the least likely to win the contest with most bookies are predicting the singer will finish in fourth place, according to Oddschecker.

Bethzienna Williams: the key facts

Age: 28

Team: Tom Jones

Twitter: @Bethzienna

Instagram: @bethzienna

The Voice UK 2019 final is on 8.40pm Saturday, ITV