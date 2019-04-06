Who is The Voice UK finalist Jimmy Balito?

Jimmy first started performing in bands before going solo and becoming a professional musician in 2018.

He entered The Voice UK in the same year, but failed to impress the coaches with his cover of Concrete by Tom Odell.

Jimmy then spent a year working on his music and performing at events before returning to The Voice for the 2019 contest.

How did Jimmy Balito reach The Voice 2019 final?

It certainly hasn’t been an easy ride for him. During his blind audition Higher Love cover it looked like Jimmy was going to be sent home once again without a coach.

However, during the last note, both Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson turned for him. After some deliberation, Jimmy then joined Team Tom.

Jimmy then had another setback during his Battle Round, which he lost to singer Roger Samuels. Fortunately, however, both will.i.am and Olly opted to steal him, with Jimmy eventually switching to Team Olly.

Days before the Knockout rounds, Jimmy received the devastating news that his father, Colin Edwin Bailey, had died. "My dad was really sick with cancer, he came up and watched the Battles – he was ecstatic afterwards,” Jimmy told the camera on the show.

"Shortly after, my dad got ill and within a week or so he passed away.”

He added: "There's definitely been times where I think this isn't the right time to be here now or I don't think I'm strong enough to work through it all but he wouldn't have that for a second, he'd want me to do it."

However, Jimmy decided to carry on with the contest and wowed judges with a performance of Radiohead’s High and Dry and the knockout stage.

He then managed to win over viewers at the semi-final with a cover of Coldplay’s Fix You

What are Jimmy Balito's chances of winning The Voice UK?

He isn’t the favourite to win, with most bookies predicting a third-place finish, according to Odds Checker. However, if there’s a singer that can overcome the odds, it’s Jimmy.

Jimmy Balito: the key facts

Age: 23

Team: Olly Murs

Twitter: @jimmybalito

Instagram: @jimmybalito

The Voice UK 2019 final is on 8.40pm Saturday, ITV