It's not just any old rap either. It's one the pair made up when they worked in a bar together in their teens, it transpires.

It was delightfully innocent. There's no talk of smacking anything up here, calories rhyming with The National Gallery.

Reminiscing about their former jobs - Ricky was Paloma's boss and made her carry barrels around - the latter joked:

"It just goes to show - be careful on the way up, you might meet them on the way down!"

Check it out: