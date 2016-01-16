The Voice coaches Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson just rapped together
It was delightfully innocent
Published: Saturday, 16 January 2016 at 8:05 pm
The Voice coaches Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson performed a rap tonight.
In a bid not to be outdone by will.i.am, who tends to scoop up the singers wanting to work with a rap artist, the duo showed off their lyrical skills.
It's not just any old rap either. It's one the pair made up when they worked in a bar together in their teens, it transpires.
It was delightfully innocent. There's no talk of smacking anything up here, calories rhyming with The National Gallery.
Reminiscing about their former jobs - Ricky was Paloma's boss and made her carry barrels around - the latter joked:
"It just goes to show - be careful on the way up, you might meet them on the way down!"
Check it out:
