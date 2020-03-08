When is The Great Pottery Throw Down on TV?

The series airs on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm, with every episode repeated on Channel 4 on Sundays at 7pm and on More4 on Tuesdays at 10pm. You can also watch each episode on catch-up service All4 for 30 days after it airs.

What is The Great Pottery Throw Down about?

Twelve amateur potters compete against one another, with judges Keith Brymer Jones (who is most famous for his legendary waterworks) and newcomer Sue Pryke throwing increasingly obscure challenges at the contenders.

The upcoming ninth episode sees the four remaining potters attempt to create a fully functioning toilet. Yes, you read that right. Of course, that means judges will have to test them – so expect many a giggle and likely a tear from Brymer Jones.

More like this

Do you have a review of the show?

Radio Times reviewer Gill Crawford said of episode nine:

Back in the very first series of the Throw Down, in 2015, the contestants were given an unlikely challenge – creating a decorative hand basin. The results were a riot of colour and shape, even if some weren’t necessarily all that practical. Still, the memory’s clearly lingered with the programme-makers, who have returned to sanitary ware for this week’s semi-final.

In a Victorian-themed edition, the four remaining potters have to make a fully functioning toilet. After the giggles that ensued during the Greek nudes episode (OK, maybe not for everyone), you can imagine the hilarity. Previews weren’t available, but I hate to think how they’re going to test out the final results…

Who is the host?

Melanie Sykes has taken over as host of the show, previously fronted by Sara Cox.

Who are the potters in the 2020 series?

The potters taking place in The Great Pottery Throw Down 2020 are Claire, Flea, Jacob, Kit, Leonard, Matt, Rainna, Ronaldo, Rosa, Rosalind, Sampada and Tom.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer?

Yes – you can watch the trailer for the new series below.