Stacey will be partnered with professional Aljaz Skorjanec (who danced with Kate Silverton this series) rather than Kevin Clifton, but both Joe and Dr Ranj will be reunited with their series dance partners, Dianne Buswell and Janette Manrara.

The tour will be hosted by former Strictly 2016 champion Ore Oduba, and will be judged by Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Shirley Ballas, making it the first time ever that all four judges have participated in the UK tour.

Tickets range from £35-65 and can be booked here

The tour will take place in 29 different arenas across the country in January and February 2019, finishing with four shows at the O2 Arena in London on 9th and 10th February.

Ballas, who will be making her debut on the tour alongside her Strictly colleagues, said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Darcey, Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour judging panel. I’ve heard so much about the amazing audiences at the arena shows and can’t wait to get the show on the road in January!”