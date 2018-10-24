Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and head judge Shirley Ballas will head to 29 different arenas across the country in January and February next year with tour host Ore Oduba, who won Strictly in 2016. They'll kick off at the Arena Birmingham on 18th January and finish with four shows at the O2 Arena in London on 9th and 10th February.

Tickets range from £35-65 and can be booked here.

Ballas, who will be making her first ever appearance on the tour alongside her Strictly colleagues, said: "I’m really looking forward to joining Darcey, Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour judging panel. I’ve heard so much about the amazing audiences at the arena shows and can’t wait to get the show on the road in January!”

Check out the full list of shows below.

18–21 January - Arena Birmingham

Friday 18th at 7.30pm, Saturday 19th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 20th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm, Monday 21st at 7.30pm

24-25 January - Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 24th at 7.30pm, Friday 25th at 7.30pm

26-27 January - Manchester Arena

Saturday 26th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 27th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm

29 January - Liverpool Echo Arena

Tuesday 29th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

30-31 January - Sheffield Fly DSA Arena

Wednesday 30th at 7.30pm, Thursday 31st at 7.30pm

1-3 February - Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 1st at 7.30pm, Saturday 2nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 3rd at 1.30pm

5-6 February - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 5th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 6th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

7-8 February - London The SSE Arena Wembley

Thursday 7th at 7.30pm, Friday 8th at 7.30pm

9-10 February - London The O2 Arena Saturday 9th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 10th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm