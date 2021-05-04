Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas quashes Carrie Symonds line-up rumours

The head judge said it was a "99.9 per cent" no when it came to Carrie Symonds taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Published:

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has rejected rumours that Carrie Symonds has signed up for the 2021 series, saying: “It is a family show, it is not a political agenda.”

Speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today, the Strictly Come Dancing star ruled out the possibility of Symonds, activist and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancée, taking part in the upcoming competition.

When Schofield asked whether Symonds might be taking to the BBC dance floor, Ballas responded: “With a mom mom mom and a shimmy – no.”

“So she’s definitely not?” Willoughby asked, with Ballas replying: “99.999 per cent – it is a family show, it is not a political agenda.”

Last week, a number of newspapers reported that BBC bosses were hoping to get Symonds on the 2021 line-up, with a source telling The Sun that she was “one of the earliest names on their list”.

While the celebrity line-up for this year’s series of Strictly is yet to be announced, Ballas told This Morning that the show is still in the process of securing contestants.

“We’re already starting to get the celebrities together and of course all the professionals have been announced and the judges, we’re very excited to be back so it’s going to be again.

“Just when you think it couldn’t get any better with intrigue and excitement, it does.”

The BBC declined to comment.

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

