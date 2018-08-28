But don't just take our word for it – take a look for yourself below...

The celebs strutted their stuff in pairs while this year's professional line-up (which includes some new faces, plenty of returning favourites and, for the first time in the show's history, no Brendan Cole) wowed the crowd with their smooth moves.

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly were on hand to kick off proceedings while judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli brought their own signature dose of dance glamour to the event.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn