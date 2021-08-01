Strictly Come Dancing ‘signs first male celeb’ for same sex pairing

BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing has reportedly signed up its first male celebrity to compete in a same-sex couple for this year’s competition.

According to The Sun, Strictly professional Graziano Di Prima will be paired with a male contestant for the upcoming series, with the show approaching Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley and comedian Alan Carr.

“The bosses are thrilled that Strictly will be able to show its first all-male couple this year,” a source told the publication. “And they have their sights firmly on Graziano.”

RadioTimes.com reached out to the BBC, but they declined to comment.

Last year’s series saw boxer Nicola Adams dance with 2017 winner and pro Katya Jones, with the duo becoming Strictly Come Dancing‘s first ever all-female couple.

The long-running BBC One show has featured same-sex performances between male dancers in the past, however these have been one-off occasions during the professional routines such as 2018’s number to Imagine Dragons hit Believer.

An all-male same-sex partnership wouldn’t be the only first for Strictly this year as the show announced last month that Anton Du Beke would be replacing Bruno Tonioli as a permanent judge for the upcoming series.

As for the Strictly Come Dancing professionals, four new faces have been added to the line-up after Du Beke’s move to the judging panel and Janette Manrara’s Strictly exit for a new gig on It Takes Two.

Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard and Jowita Przystal will be appearing in this year’s series – however, we’re yet to find out whether they’ll be paired with celebrities.

Last year’s competition saw comedian Bill Bailey lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy alongside his professional partner Oti Mabuse, as the pair became Strictly’s 18th champions.

This year will be the show’s 19th series.