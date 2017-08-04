Last year Ed Balls was the very first star to be confirmed as taking part in Strictly, so understandably we have rather high hopes for this first celeb.

However, where the news will be announced and – most importantly – who the first celebrity will be currently remains a mystery. As soon as we know more, we'll reveal the all-important name here.

Rumours for which celebrities are taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Mollie King, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported for the show this year.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. But there will be a new face on the panel as Shirley Ballas replaces Len Goodman as Head Judge.

There will also be some new professional dancers joining the show after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the show. New pro dancers joining for this series will be Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn