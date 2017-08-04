Strictly Come Dancing 2017’s first celebrity announcement is 'imminent'
We're about to find out who the first famous face hoping to reach Glitterball glory will be
Strictly Come Dancing is getting closer by the day. After the recent news that the line-up is 'almost complete', we can now reveal that the first official celebrity announcement is imminent.
RadioTimes.com understands that the first celebrity will most likely be be revealed at some point this coming Monday 7th August.
Last year Ed Balls was the very first star to be confirmed as taking part in Strictly, so understandably we have rather high hopes for this first celeb.
However, where the news will be announced and – most importantly – who the first celebrity will be currently remains a mystery. As soon as we know more, we'll reveal the all-important name here.
Rumours for which celebrities are taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Mollie King, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported for the show this year.
More like this
Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. But there will be a new face on the panel as Shirley Ballas replaces Len Goodman as Head Judge.
There will also be some new professional dancers joining the show after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the show. New pro dancers joining for this series will be Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden.
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn