And after announcing the news, Evans had the perfect track to play – Jerry Lee Lewis's 'Great Balls of Fire'. Wonder if that will get a play come the competition?

His wife, MP Yvette Cooper, tweeted that she was "so envious" of her husband after the news was announced.

Balls was announced on Radio 2 this morning, but many had expected his name to pop up for some time now - and Balls is no stranger to dancing, as RadioTimes.com previously reported.

More like this

He follows in the footsteps of fellow politicians Ann Widdecombe and Edwina Currie, who both previously competed for the Strictly Glitterball trophy on the main show. Lib Dem Vince Cable tapped his toes on the Christmas Special, but Balls is the first Labour politician to strut his stuff on the Strictly dance floor.

Balls said he was hoping to "at least get through the first week or two", and said he was aiming to get fit before the series starts this Autumn.

No politician has won the series yet. Can Balls do better with the public vote this time around?

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 in the autumn.