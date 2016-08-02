Ed Balls for Strictly? Here's four minutes of him line dancing to get your head around the idea
The former Labour Shadow Chancellor has got some moves. Whether they're the right ones or not...
Former Labour Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls is being tipped for this year's Strictly Come Dancing and, lucky for us, there's four minutes of him line dancing to really help us get our heads around the idea.
It's got glitterball trophy written all over it, hasn't it?
Balls would be the first male politician to appear on the main show (Vince Cable did the 2010 Christmas Special). Edwina Currie and Ann Widdecombe have, of course, had their dancing shoes on before him.
Despite running marathons and taking part in charity football matches, the ex-MP is said to have previously discussed whether he's got the stamina for a show like Strictly. But those close to him seem confident in his abilities.
“Ed has got some moves. Seriously. He might do rather well," a source told the Mirror.
More like this
Admittedly, this wiggle is pretty good.
https://vine.co/v/O7T7D2E1FXK/watch?v=simple
The BBC does not comment on contestant speculation, but actress Lesley Joseph, singer Will Young and doctors/presenters Chris and Xand Van Tulleken remain hot favourites to take part in the next series.
RadioTimes.com has contacted Ed Balls' team for comment
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year