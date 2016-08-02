Balls would be the first male politician to appear on the main show (Vince Cable did the 2010 Christmas Special). Edwina Currie and Ann Widdecombe have, of course, had their dancing shoes on before him.

Despite running marathons and taking part in charity football matches, the ex-MP is said to have previously discussed whether he's got the stamina for a show like Strictly. But those close to him seem confident in his abilities.

“Ed has got some moves. Seriously. He might do rather well," a source told the Mirror.

More like this

Admittedly, this wiggle is pretty good.

https://vine.co/v/O7T7D2E1FXK/watch?v=simple

The BBC does not comment on contestant speculation, but actress Lesley Joseph, singer Will Young and doctors/presenters Chris and Xand Van Tulleken remain hot favourites to take part in the next series.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Ed Balls' team for comment

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year