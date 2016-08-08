Lesley Joseph

From Chigwell to Elstree Studios. Birds of the Feather star Lesley Joseph, who plays Dorien Green, is reportedly preparing to take to the dance floor. "Strictly bosses have wanted Lesley for years. She is determined not to just be the token older contestant," say The Sun.

If 70-year-old Joseph does strap on her dancing shoes, she'll be the oldest female contestant to ever take part. And she'll have to juggle the show with rehearsals for her panto role in Portsmouth this Christmas.

Will Young

Singer Will Young isn't just rumoured for Strictly this year, he's apparently already signed up with a source telling the Daily Star that he's a "brilliant" signing for the show.

"He is extremely popular, he is a true professional, he can be quite competitive and he is no shrinking violet."

And it seems a big part of his draw is that he wouldn't be afraid to stand up to the judges if they got critical as he's shown form for putting people (aka Simon Cowell) in their place before.

“He famously put Simon Cowell in his place on Pop Idol when he slated his performance and called it 'average'”.

Louise Redknapp

The former Eternal singer and wife of ex-England midfielder Jamie Redknapp is going to rumba into the Strictly Ballroom, reports The Sun. With her 90s girl band credentials, the singer will probably have a few good dance moves up her sleeve. “Louise has been top of the Strictly hit list for years," a source told the newspaper. "She’s a huge star and they feel she will bring class and glamour. They’re absolutely thrilled they’ve finally got her."