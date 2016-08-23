The Birds of a Feather actress was among the first solid rumours this year, so it's ironic that she's the last unveiled. We're hearing from Lesley that she loves pro dancer Kevin Clifton and wouldn't at all mind being paired with him...

Tameka Empson

Tameka, aka EastEnders' Kim Fox, is just happy the truth is finally out, saying "It's just been so hard trying to keep the secret. I have been avoiding every group conversation, I have been avoiding telephone calls, it's just mad."

Greg Rutherford

Fresh off the plane from Rio with a bronze medal, Team GB long jumper Greg Rutherford (also Olympic champion in London on 2012) is no stranger to pressurised competition, but pronounces himself "terrified, absolutely terrified" when it comes to Strictly.

"This is something I've never done, I've never danced a step in my life," he says. "I'm hoping I get a very good partner that can teach me a lot because, truly, I have no idea what I'm doing in this..."