Last year it was Disney characters. They get cabs booked under these names, rehearsals, medicals etc. OK, so it didn't exactly work with Balls. His name was leaked already. But he's still had a pretty cool name: Cicero.

Yes, this year's Strictly code names will be using a William Shakespeare theme, and Balls was given the name of the Roman politician in Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar.

It's a fitting one for ex-MP Balls, of course. As well as politics, Cicero boasted skills as a philosopher, lawyer, orator, political theorist... before meeting his end following the fall of his political master.

As the contestants continue to be unveiled, we're sure to get our Romeo and a Juliet. Although, we do feel for whoever gets Bottom...

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year