Similar to recent series, there will again be 15 stars taking to the ballroom when the show returns to BBC1 this autumn.

Rumours for which celebrities will be pilling on the glitter are rife, with names including Samantha Womack, Matt Goss, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported for the show this year.

Whoever makes up the Strictly cast, 2016's line-up will be a tough one to beat after Ed Balls nearly broke the internet on several occasions, Ore Oduba blew everyone away and Judge Rinder shocked viewers with his hidden abs.

Presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will returning alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli. But there will be a new face on the panel as Shirley Ballas replaces Len Goodman as Head Judge.

There will also be some new professional dancers joining the show after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the show. New pro dancers joining for this series will be Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn