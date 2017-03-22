Edwards is most famous for his appearances on Dancing With the Stars: All Access, a spin-off show to the American version of Strictly.

The Essex-born dancer met Len Goodman in classes he attended from the tender age of seven and is now something of a ballroom legend, boasting 30 international titles including British Open Ballroom and British Open Latin.

Highlights of his career include dancing the cha cha with Michael Jackson, and serving as a dance teacher for the Royal Family of Brunei for six years.

He has also danced with Janet Jackson, Barry White, Whitney Houston, MC Hammer, and many other music stars.

Edwards’ impressive stature of 6’4” has earned him the nickname of “ballroom giant”, and according to him, Len Goodman’s ex-wife Cherry Kingston used to call him a “young Len”.