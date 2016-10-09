"You're not the best dancer, but you're definitely the most fun" said Len Goodman. "There's been a resurgence for the Green Party" added Bruno Tonioli, who really rather liked it.

"I can't quite believe what I've just been witness to", commented Craig Revel Horwood, who wondered if someone had put something in his water.

Viewers, however, were far more complimentary.

It was a BIG night for Labour.

This is the best PR the Labour Party's had in years #Strictly — kt (@ktwoodwards) October 8, 2016

And even the political experts couldn't deny Ed had done something special.

Some fans even wondered why Ed couldn't be rewarded with a prestigious political portfolio?

We'll explain the electoral system a little later. For now, we're far too busy jumping on the #TeamGlitterballs bandwagon.