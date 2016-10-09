Ed Balls channelled Jim Carrey's Mask for his Strictly samba and won the nation's hearts
We're seriously glad somebody didn't stop him
If there's one politician who has stepped out of the shadow (cabinet) and into the Strictly ballroom light it's Ed Balls, who won hearts across the nation with a gloriously green Mask themed samba during the show's Movie Week.
Balls and his partner Katya pulled off one of the evening's most entertaining dances, with the former Shadow Chancellor donning a bright yellow suit and green face paint to give the routine his all.
"You're not the best dancer, but you're definitely the most fun" said Len Goodman. "There's been a resurgence for the Green Party" added Bruno Tonioli, who really rather liked it.
"I can't quite believe what I've just been witness to", commented Craig Revel Horwood, who wondered if someone had put something in his water.
Viewers, however, were far more complimentary.
More like this
It was a BIG night for Labour.
This is the best PR the Labour Party's had in years #Strictly
— kt (@ktwoodwards) October 8, 2016
And even the political experts couldn't deny Ed had done something special.
Some fans even wondered why Ed couldn't be rewarded with a prestigious political portfolio?
We'll explain the electoral system a little later. For now, we're far too busy jumping on the #TeamGlitterballs bandwagon.