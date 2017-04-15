So now "Mystic Mandy" (her words, not ours!) is predicting a comedian is going to win the show.

Watch our video above to see Amanda and fellow judge Alesha Dixon explain why comedy is "the most awful genre" on BGT, and why it would be "groundbreaking" if a comedian were to win the show this year.

Britain's Got Talent returns on Saturday April 15 at 8pm on ITV.