Britain's Got Talent: Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on why they want a comedian to win this year
"Having a comedian win it would be like the cherry on the top," said Amanda
Published: Saturday, 15 April 2017 at 6:52 pm
We always knew there was something strange about Amanda Holden, and now we know what it is.
No, it's not that... it actually turns out she's psychic! Last year, she said that she really wanted to see a magician win Britain's Got Talent, and she was spot on.
So now "Mystic Mandy" (her words, not ours!) is predicting a comedian is going to win the show.
Watch our video above to see Amanda and fellow judge Alesha Dixon explain why comedy is "the most awful genre" on BGT, and why it would be "groundbreaking" if a comedian were to win the show this year.
Britain's Got Talent returns on Saturday April 15 at 8pm on ITV.
