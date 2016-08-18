Yesterday’s Labour leadership debate between Jeremy Corbyn and challenger Owen Smith had a surprisingly offbeat pop culture twist, when Corbyn revealed that he had a significant blind spot when it came to mainstream entertainment – he has no idea who Ant and Dec are.

Presented with a picture of the Britain’s Got Talent and I’m a Celebrity hosts by the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire, Corbyn looked pensive, and eventually said: “I cannot name them, I’m really sorry.”