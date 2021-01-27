When is Celebrity Best Home Cook on? Host, judges, contestants and more

Best Celebrity Home Cook will welcome ten celebrities into the kitchen to cook their ultimate home-cooked dinner to win over judges Dame Mary Berry, Angela Hartnett and Chris Bavin.

The series follows the same format as original cookery competition Best Home Cook, which pits the cooks against each other in themed challenges each week.

This time the cooks are comprised of famous faces, and the celebrities battling it out include reality TV star Ferne McCann, Welsh rugby star Gareth Thomas, comedian Desiree Burch, ex-politician and broadcaster Ed Balls, TV presenter Karim Zeroual, actor Ruth Madeley, reality TV star Tom Read Wilson, actor Shobna Gulati, comedian Ed Byrne and journalist Rachel Johnson.

The celebs will showcase their best dish for the judges, before facing Chris’s Rustle Up challenge, where the cooks have just one hour to create a dish from a surprise ingredient. The judges will then decide, based on their performance in both rounds, who is safe and who needs to prove themselves by cooking again in the Eliminator. In the Eliminator round, the selected cooks will then have to impress with one of Angela’s recipes to avoid being sent home.

When is Celebrity Best Home Cook on?

Celebrity Best Home Cook continues on Tuesday, February 2nd, at 9pm on BBC One. Episode one is available to stream on iPlayer now.

Who is the host?

The Celebrity Best Home Cook competition is presented by Strictly Come Dancing’s very own Claudia Winkleman.

Who is the judge?

Dame Mary Berry is joined on the Best Home Cook judging panel by Chris Bavin and Angela Hartnett. Fresh produce expert Chris Bavin is known for presenting the likes of Eat Well For Less? and Food: Truth or Scare. Michelin-star chef Angela Hartnett is on hand to help judge the creations.

Desiree Burch is an American comedian and TV host, known for narrating Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, and co-presenting Netflix’s 2019 gameshow Flinch.

Ed Balls

Ed Balls is former Labour MP, and Shadow Home Secretary. He made a memorable appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, partnered with professional Katya Jones, and placing sixth in the competition.

Karim Zeroual

Karim Zeroual has presented CBBC for the last six years. He came second in Strictly Come Dancing with professional Amy Dowden, being beaten to the Glitterball Trophy by Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse. Karim is also taking part on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Ruth Madeley

Actress Ruth Madeley is arguably best known for her roles in BBC One’s Years and Years. The star was nominated for a BAFTA in 2016 for her performance in factual-drama Don’t Take My Baby. Tom Read Wilson Reality TV star Tom Read-Wilson is the receptionist and ‘Junior Client Coordinator’ on E4’s Celebs Go Dating. He is also an actor having starred in Jayson Bend: Queen and Country in 2013, and The Gays Days last year. Shobna Gulati Actress Shobna Gulati is best known for playing Anita in sitcom Dinnerladies, and Sunita Alahan in Coronation Street from 2001 to 2006. Shobna has also starred in River City and has previously appeared as a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women. Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson, sister to Prime Minister Boris, is a journalist, and has appeared on political discussion panels, including The Pledge and Question Time. In 2018, she took part on the penultimate Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Best Home Cook continues on Tuesday, February 2, at 9pm on BBC One. Episode 1 is available to stream on iPlayer now. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.