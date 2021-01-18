Should Lady Leshurr be in the Dancing on Ice skate-off? Vote now

The first week of Dancing on Ice didn’t just bring us some stunning routines and a golden twist, it also involved a tense public vote which landed contestant Lady Leshurr in next week’s skate-off.

Despite receiving positive feedback from the judges and a favourable score of 25, the rapper and her partner Brendyn Hatfield didn’t earn the public vote, becoming the first couple to face possible elimination.

Denise Van Outen had the lowest score of the night but was saved by the public, while the judges awarded Rufus Hound with a ticket that will take him straight through to Musicals Week. Rebekah Vardy, Joe-Warren Plant and Jason Donovan also took to the ice in Week One.

The results caused backlash on social media, with many viewers questioning the turn of events and showing support for Lady Leshurr, including former Dancing on Ice champion James Jordan, who said on Twitter: “Shocked!! @dancingonice Loved Lady Leshurr’s performance tonight and felt she had some good skating skills. But the public have spoken. But they’re wrong.”

So, what do you think? Are the public actually wrong or should Lady Leshurr be in the skate-off next week? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

