Strictly Come Dancing viewers "gutted" as they spot Stefan Dennis with fellow injured celebrity
The Neighbours favourite was forced to pull out of the show this week after tearing his calf.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Saturday, 25 October 2025 at 9:38 pm
Authors
Christian TobinProduction Editor
Christian Tobin is the Production Editor for Radio Times, overseeing all online content and editing digital articles across TV, Film, Gaming and more. He previously worked as Chief Sub-Editor at Digital Spy and has a BA in English Language and Literature from University College London.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad