Strictly Come Dancing's Icons Week was full of impressive performances, fabulous costumes and even a couple of starry cameos, but fans were sad to see two former contestants watching on from the sidelines due to injury.

Earlier this week, Neighbours favourite Stefan Dennis had to withdraw from the competition after tearing his calf, meaning he and his pro partner Dianne Buswell were no longer in the Strictly line-up.

Before any of tonight's (25th October) routines, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman shared a message of support for Stefan, who was sitting in the audience.

"Stefan and Dianne had to sadly withdraw from the competition this week as Stefan sustained an injury," Claudia told viewers. "He’s here with us tonight. We love you Stefan."

Tess added: "Lots of love to you Stefan from all of us."

It was particularly poignant, as fans noticed that he was sitting next to Dani Dyer, who was also forced to pull out of this season before the live shows had even begun after fracturing her ankle.

Dani Dyer and Stefan Dennis on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

One viewer wrote on X: "aww stefan and dani... my two faves injured... GUTTED!!!! heartbroken mate!!"

Another wrote: "awwww bless stefan and dani sat in the audience!!! i bet it’s so hard for them to :( but so glad they get the experience some of the magic still."

After Dani – who had been partnered with Nikita Kuzmin – dropped out of the show, she was replaced by a fellow former Love Island star, Amber Davies.

Elsewhere on tonight's episode of Strictly, Tess and Claudia thanked fans for their "beautiful messages" following the news that they will both be leaving the show this year, and Ellie Goldstein and Vicky Pattison were surprised by two of their music icons.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 26th October at 7:15pm.

