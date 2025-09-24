In a statement, Dani continued: "Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable (!!) and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance so l’ve had to pull out of the show.

"To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement. I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on."

Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzman. Elisabeth Hoff

Sarah James, executive producer at BBC Studios, added: "Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start. Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she's no longer able to compete in this year's series.

"We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future."

Details on whether or not Dani will be replaced in the Strictly 2025 line-up are yet to be confirmed, but this wouldn't be a new challenge Strictly has faced.

In 2019, Kelvin Fletcher was announced as a last-minute replacement for Jamie Laing, who had to withdraw due to an injury. The former Emmerdale actor was announced days before the first live show and he went on to win the series with Oti Mabuse.

RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 27th September at 6:55pm.

