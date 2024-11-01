According to The Sun, the injury occurred after she landed on her hand during rehearsals on Wednesday (30th October). She is said to have been treated on-site by the medical team and despite the injury, will still appear in this week's show.

Bychkova will reportedly appear on the balcony on Saturday night, as well as in a group dance to air later in the season that they were preparing for at the time of her fall.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Nadiya Bychkova and Tom Dean. BBC/Guy Levy

Bychkova was part of the original 2024 Strictly line-up with Olympian Tom Dean as her partner, but the pair were the first to be eliminated.

It's the latest injury to hit the series, as previously DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles had to skip a week after picking up a knock in rehearsals.

Knowles had a separate injury to his shoulder and arm after changing a car tyre, which resulted in his arm being put in a sling.

At the time, Knowles said: "So bad news again for me I'm afraid. After the though week I had, everything was going really, really well this week. In fact training is going really well and I'd started I think, and according to Luba, to dance very well but during rehearsals today... I managed to sort of fall and hurt my knee.

"And the medics were great, the physios were great, lots of ice on it looking after me. But after having a look at it they've decided I needed an MRI scan."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 2nd November at 6:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

