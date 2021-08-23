Johannes Radebe reveals how he feels about Anton Du Beke judging him on Strictly Come Dancing

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing will look a little different, as Anton Du Beke officially joins the judging panel.

Anton briefly filled in for Motsi Mabuse last year, but he’s since been announced as Bruno Tonioli’s replacement for the 19th series, which will air later this year.

He’ll be hanging up his dancing shoes as one of the Strictly Coming Dancing professionals, and critiquing the dance routines of the pro dancers and the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, which includes AJ Odudu, Rhys Stephenson, Tilly Ramsay and Dan Walker, to name a few.

But how do the other Strictly pros feel about this move?

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, pro Johannes Radebe says: “Bring it on!”

He continues: “This is a man that understands our journeys as teachers, you know, and then dancing. He’s had experience on both sides. I’m looking forward to it. The contestants are going to get some constructive, not criticism, points. We can trust Anton for that in this new role.”

Radebe – who is currently appearing on the 16th series of Celebrity MasterChef – has considered judging the BBC One dance show himself, saying: “I want to be part of the show for as long as possible, and if it means that that’s the trajectory, then I’m there.”

And he thinks he’d be a combination of the current Strictly Come Dancing judges, with some added “sass.”

“I love all of them,” he says. “I love the fact that Shirley [Ballas] is technical. I love the fact that Motsi [Mabuse] captures the feel of the dance. I love that Craig [Revel Horwood] is not easily impressed. I think I will incorporate all of those elements, but while most importantly understanding that this is something that’s supposed to be fun. Let me tell you something, they will have vast, vast, vast sass with constructive feedback. They will know the truth!”

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.