Who is your favourite Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer? Vote now!

As much as Strictly Come Dancing fans love getting to know each year’s celebrity contestants, many also take great pleasure in seeing their favourite professional dancers return to the ballroom floor.

Indeed, many of these accomplished performers have become synonymous with the hit reality show, from veteran dancer-turned-judge Anton Du Beke to two-time champion Oti Mabuse.

As the team behind Strictly Come Dancing prepare for another series of sparkles and spectacle

This year's Strictly Come Dancing line-up is star-studded as ever

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up is star-studded as ever, with contestants including McFly singer Tom Fletcher, rugby player Ugo Monye, actress Nina Wadia, and comedian Robert Webb.

Meanwhile, the producers keep finding fresh professional talent to dream up those jaw-dropping routines, recently sharing an image of this year’s new recruits getting to work.

It’s now been confirmed that the series will return to BBC One on 18th September, back in its late September slot after a later start last year.

Producers have expanded the line-up back to full capacity, allowing for a longer run of episodes including the return of the Halloween special, although Blackpool week has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday, 18th September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.