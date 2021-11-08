Strictly Come Dancing: Did the right contestant go home last night?

Strictly Come Dancing bid farewell to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty last night, as he was eliminated in a close dance-off against children’s television presenter Tilly Ramsay.

Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones performed a jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon and The Teenagers, while Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin tackled a Tango to Ava Max’s Kings & Queens.

The Olympian found himself at the bottom of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard based on judges’ scores, with BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker placing second-to-last for his Couple’s Choice dance with Nadiya Bychkova.

However, the audience vote declared that Ramsay, who had placed seventh (out of nine), would be joining Peaty in the dance-off. She avoided elimination after securing support from Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood.

Now, RadioTimes.com wants your opinion on their decision. Vote in our poll (below) to let us know if you think it was fair for Peaty to leave, if Ramsay should have gone instead, or if neither deserved to be in the dance-off.

Following this weekend’s impressive show, there are now eight contestants left in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, with AJ Odudu, Rose Ayling-Ellis and John Whaite shaping up to be frontrunners (based on their recent scores).

That said, it’s impossible to predict exactly who will make it into the final of Strictly Come Dancing this year, with several more weeks of dedicated practice and improvement still to come.

Earlier in the series, comedian and actor Robert Webb was forced to withdraw from the competition on medical grounds, as he continues to recover from major heart surgery.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on at 6:40pm on Saturday 13th November. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.