Talking to Christine Lampard, Horwood said: "There is a difference. It’s like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders because it was always hanging in the air.

"I was just so pleased that this investigation is over because now we can move on and really celebrate our 20 years on the screen, because it is a wonderful show and it’s awful when something like this does come along... So let’s move forward, let’s move on."

On Monday (30th September), the BBC issued an apology to Amanda Abbington after its investigation into claims made by the actress against former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

As reported by BBC News, Abbington's complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld by the report, but claims of physical aggression and threatening behaviour were not.

After being announced, Abbington called the apology a "vindication of [her] complaint", while a spokesperson for Pernice said that he was "pleased" the report "has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour" by him.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington performing on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Guy Levy

Now having concluded its review into the complaints, the BBC's statement read: "We have assessed the complaints and we have upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made. We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.

"At the time, although the production team took steps to address the issues as they understood them, ultimately these were not enough. This is why the measures we have taken to further strengthen our existing protocols are so important."

The BBC previously confirmed that they will be putting a member of the Strictly Come Dancing production staff in all future rehearsals.

Horwood has previously voiced his support for the steps that the show was making in light of the allegations, previously saying he was "gobsmacked" by the investigation.

In light of the BBC's findings on Monday, Abbington said in a statement: "Despite this vile abuse, I've never regretted coming forward, and today's apology from the BBC is a vindication of my complaint.

"It’s not just a vindication for me, it’s a vindication for the other people who have contacted me since I made my complaint to express concerns about their own experiences on Strictly Come Dancing. I hope those who have felt unable to speak out now will be more confident that they will be listened to and believed."

She added: "What matters most now is that lessons have been learned and that the BBC makes the changes they’ve promised, to ensure others don’t experience the same ordeal that I and others like me did."

Meanwhile, Pernice said in a statement: "I'm glad the review has finally come to an end. I'm relieved that the allegations that I was threatening and abusive were found not to be true.

"It has been an extremely difficult year, reading story after story and not being able to say anything in return as I respected the integrity of the review, which the BBC asked everyone to do.

"I'm grateful to all those who have supported me at this time – I really don't know how I would have got through this without the love and belief of my family, friends, colleagues and fans."

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 continues every Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer.

