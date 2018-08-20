Stormy Daniels did not demand more money before CBB exit say Channel 5
Bit On The Side host Rylan Clark-Neal said reports claiming that the star's exit was based on new financial demands were "completely false"
Celebrity Big Brother has denied reports that Stormy Daniels refused to enter the Channel 5 reality show unless it increased her appearance fee.
Speaking on spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit On The Side on Friday night, host Rylan Clark-Neal addressed rumours surrounding the adult film star’s exit only hours before the launch show.
"The reports that Stormy asked for more money are completely false, and reports that Big Brother sought to control Stormy to achieve a specific outcome are also completely false,” he said.
"Five hours before showtime, Stormy informed us that she wished to simply appear on launch night and then leave.
“Big Brother tried to work out a fair compromise with her, but in the end for Big Brother, launch night is about housemates moving into the house, not about celebrities pulling out.”
The show also aired Daniels' profile VT – filmed before she quit the show – where the 39-year-old said: "I took on the US President, but now I’m here to take on the Big Brother house. You think you’ve seen a storm? You haven’t seen nothing yet!”
Celebrity Big Brother also released a statement on Twitter, saying Daniels “was booked to appear on the show several months ago”, but changed her mind hours before the series opener.
Daniels reportedly said she pulled out of CBB and a scheduled live appearance on Loose Women due to a “custody development” in America concerning her daughter.
Celebrity Big Brother continues at 10pm tonight on Channel 5