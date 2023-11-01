Announcing the news on Twitter (which has rebranded as X), the official Gogglebox account shared a picture of the family, writing: "Say hello to actors @stephengraham73, @hannahwalters74 and their children Grace and Alfie, who will be joining #Gogglebox for this Friday's @SU2CUK special!"

Airing this Friday (3rd November), the new Channel 4 special will once again see a star-studded line-up sitting down to watch some of the latest TV shows to land on the small screen. Another recently announced pairing are Jennifer Saunders and her daughter Beattie Edmondson.

Of course, Graham is no stranger to many of our TV schedules, most recently starring in Netflix's crime thriller Bodies as enigmatic political leader Elias Mannix/Julian Harker.

But Graham also recently reprised his role as pained former head chef Andy Jones in BBC's Boiling Point. The show aired to rave reviews, with rumours continuing to swirl around whether or not there will be a possible second season.

Graham executive produced the show with wife Walters, who also reprised her role from the hit 2021 film as pastry chef Emily.

Reacting to the news, fans were quick to share their excitement, with one user writing: "Will defo watch this. Stephen Graham is absolute box office and an inspiration to anybody who has dreams of making it."

Another wrote: "Oh I cant wait for this, my favorite actors and family."

The announcement has also led fans to speculate whether Graham and his family could sit down to watch a drama he's in or even, the new season of Time, which Graham previously led the cast of in season 1.

One fan shared: "I hope they watch Bodies!". Another wrote: "Just watched the first series of Time and they play husband and wife in that, never knew they were married in real life."

As well as Gogglebox, there will be special editions of Don’t Look Down, Bake Off and more for Stand Up To Cancer.

Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C will air this Friday 3rd November at 8.30pm and continue at 9.30pm.

