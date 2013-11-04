And this week Spenny's telling anyone who will listen (in this case, Proudlock), "I could quite easily have hit the roof but he's lucked out," handily forgetting the fact that just over a year ago he stole Louise Thompson from under poor Jamie's nose.

But McVitie's heir Jamie was playing with fire, telling his boiiiis on the camping trip, "Lucy Watson is Spencer Matthews' ex-girlfriend. It cannot happen," before texting her, lost in the woods at 3am. His unlikely charm also continued to attract the attention of Phoebe-Lettice Thompson, who he ultimately picked over Lucy during Andy's gig.

"I've got a lot of people hating on me for this whole Lucy relationship," he wailed, before telling Watson she came with far too much "Spencer Matthews baggage". But nothing could hold off the inevitable showdown with Spenny, who puffed out his chest and waddled over to Jamie to have his say. "When you end up f**king her, then we're going to have a real problem," he announced, before chucking his drink at his best pal just to make his point. Ooh-er.

And it doesn't look like things are going to cool off during next week's episode as it transpires Jamie stayed round at Lucy and Stevie's pad once again. Oh, Laing. When will you learn?

Made in Chelsea continues next Monday at 10pm on E4

