There are, as ever, lots of rumours about who the next contestant will be. Many – including myself – were convinced BBC Breakfast's own weather reporter Carol Kirkwood was going to be added last week, so perhaps it'll be second time lucky on the Breakfast reveal? Meanwhile, Peter Andre remains hot on the list of expected contestants, with Sharon Osbourne, Hayley Tamaddon and Jamelia also rumoured.

As for those confirmed, radio presenter Jeremy Vine, chef Ainsley Harriott and actresses Kellie Bright and Georgia May Foote are ready – alongside Derham – to don the sparkles.

This year, each famous face has been given a Disney code name to help keep their involvement in the show a secret. So if you hear anyone near BBC Broadcasting House talking about Cinderella or the like, you'll know you've spotted another...

