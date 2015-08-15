On joining the dance competition, Derham said she was looking forward to “being taught to dance by world champions” and added she’s keen to be a part of the “camaraderie” which always “shines through in the show between the contestants, dancers and the whole team”.

Derham, who became the youngest newsreader on British national television when she joined ITV in 1998 at 27 years of age, said her daughters are very excited about her taking part.

“My dancing daughters have been trying to show me all their stretching exercises.. but they are way out of my league,” Derham joked, adding that she’s a “typical wedding dancer”.

More like this

“Two glasses of Prosecco and I’m truly fabulous. Or so I think.”

Derham follows Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine, chef Ainsley Harriott, and actresses Kellie Bright and Georgia May Foote on to the dance floor.

For the latest news check out www.radiotimes.com/tv/entertainment/talent-shows/exclusive-behind-the-scenes-video-interviews-with-the-strictly-2018-stars-and-their-partners/

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Autumn on BBC1

Advertisement

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.