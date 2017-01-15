Sir Tom Jones proves why he belongs on The Voice UK with incredible Great Balls of Fire performance
The 'impromptu' rendition of the classic song had viewers celebrating the great Welsh singer – and wondering whether any of the contestants could even come close to that voice...
Sir Tom Jones broke into an 'impromptu' rendition of Great Balls of Fire on The Voice UK last night, proving to viewers exactly why ITV brought him back as a coach.
Standing up in his chair, the 74-year-old rolled into the Jerry Lee Lewis classic, responding to fellow coach will.i.am's plea for contestants to bring that "Fi-yah".
Watch coach Tom prove he's still got it below.
Viewers, quite rightly, were blown away by the Welsh legend's vocal talents.
In fact, a little part of people wondered whether it was worth listening to all these other wannabes in the first place.
Because when The Voice is sat right there in front of you, what more do you need?
