Simon Cowell wants X Factor-style contest to choose next Eurovision entry
The music mogul didn't say whether he'd open up the competition to dogs following the success of Jules and Matisse in Britain's Got Talent
Simon Cowell would like to stage a televised contest in the style of X Factor to select next year's Eurovision entry.
"One hundred percent I have thought about it...the idea that I would take it on for one year and try and get someone to represent the UK, someone undiscovered, I'd love that," he told the Mail on Sunday.
The music mogul didn't specify whether his entry of choice would be human or canine. Last night dancing dog act Jules and Matisse took the crown in Britain's Got Talent, following in the footsteps (and paw prints) of 2012 winners Ashley and Pudsey.
The UK hasn't won Eurovision since 1997, when Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love, Shine A Light. This year's entrants, Electro Velvet, came fourth from the bottom having scored a paltry five points.
Last weekend Simon Cowell told RadioTimes.com that he'd also like to liven up the leaders' debates during the next General Election.
“Can Radio Times start a petition for me to produce the next leaders' debate? I would love to do that! I’d do it in a heartbeat! Hundred per cent,” Cowell said.
“I’d have walk-ons, music, fire… And a trap door if people didn’t like what they said. And I’d definitely have a clapometer. I am deadly serious.”