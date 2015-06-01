The music mogul didn't specify whether his entry of choice would be human or canine. Last night dancing dog act Jules and Matisse took the crown in Britain's Got Talent, following in the footsteps (and paw prints) of 2012 winners Ashley and Pudsey.

The UK hasn't won Eurovision since 1997, when Katrina and the Waves triumphed with Love, Shine A Light. This year's entrants, Electro Velvet, came fourth from the bottom having scored a paltry five points.

Last weekend Simon Cowell told RadioTimes.com that he'd also like to liven up the leaders' debates during the next General Election.

More like this

“Can Radio Times start a petition for me to produce the next leaders' debate? I would love to do that! I’d do it in a heartbeat! Hundred per cent,” Cowell said.

Advertisement

“I’d have walk-ons, music, fire… And a trap door if people didn’t like what they said. And I’d definitely have a clapometer. I am deadly serious.”