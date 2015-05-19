Simon Cowell wants to produce TV election coverage
Music, fire, trap doors, clapometers… Cowell has a plan to liven up the leaders' debates at the next General Election
Simon Cowell has his next project in his sights: he would like to be in charge of the next leaders’ election debate. In fact, he’s hoping that a certain magazine can help to make it happen.
“Can Radio Times start a petition for me to produce the next leaders' debate? I would love to do that! I’d do it in a heartbeat! Hundred per cent,” Cowell said in this week's issue.
Cowell, who’s usually to be found judging Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor, believes TV election coverage needs jazzing up. “I’d have walk-ons, music, fire… And a trap door if people didn’t like what they said. And I’d definitely have a clapometer. I am deadly serious.”
“Can we start a petition? I really would love a chance to do that!”
Watch this space.
