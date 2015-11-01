"Ok, based on the sing-off and even though I'm unhappy with this decision - though it’s the right decision - the artist I'm sending home is Alien Nation…"

Cowell had just had to wave goodbye to his own act Bupsi. She received the lowest number of public votes and so was first out in this week's opening double elimination. And, all of the groups have changed their names since first joining the competition, so we'll cut Cowell some slack. But it's a bit kick 'em while they're down, eh?

The boss of the panel wasn't the only one unimpressed by Alien Uncovered's sing-off performance tonight though. Judge Nick Grimshaw (the only mentor to have all of his acts safely through) said it was the girl band's poor vocal tonight that meant he voted to save Kiera. "Those performances really changed my opinions," he explained.

Of losing her act Cheryl said she was "in shock".

"I'm devastated," she said adding, "I think you’ve got a lot more to see from these girls."

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday on ITV