Bupsi is the first singer to be voted out of this year's X Factor competition.

The 37-year-old from Leeds received the lowest number of public votes after her cover of Marvin Gaye's You're a Wonderful One last night.

"I hope you guys enjoyed the Bupsi magic," Bupsi said after learning her time was up.

Overs category mentor Simon Cowell added: "I adore Bupsi, you've been amazing, someone has to go, I'm just sorry that it's you."

Bupsi was criticised last night by judge Nick Grimshaw for not bringing enough of her usual 'nasty' to the performance. And it seems the voting public agreed.

The votes saw Alien Uncovered and Kiera Weathers also among the bottom three in a double elimination weekend. Their fate now falls to the judges.

The X Factor continues next Saturday at 8:00pm on ITV

